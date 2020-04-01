As of 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 31), the number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Catoosa County rose to four (from 3 cases Tuesday noon) and no deaths. Walker County now has its first confirmed case.
There was one confirmed case in Dade County by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Whitfield had 10 cases and one death, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday, March 29, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday, March 25.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Meanwhile, 125 Georgians have died of coronavirus, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Tuesday at 7 p.m.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases of the virus across Georgia had risen to 4,117, of whom 885 were hospitalized. The number of deaths from COVID-19 was up to 125.
The virus also has invaded the vast majority of Georgia counties, with at least one confirmed case reported in 140 of the state’s 159 counties.
Fulton County continued to report more cases than any other county, with 599 coronavirus patients, to 466 for Dougherty County. However, Dougherty County has suffered 26 deaths from the virus, compared to 18 deaths in Fulton County.
DeKalb County reported the third-highest number of confirmed cases, with 360 as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cobb County reported 287 cases, Gwinnett County 242, Bartow County 137 and Carroll County 123.
Thirteen patients from Cobb County have died from COVID-19, third-highest in the state, followed by Lee County with seven deaths and Athens-Clarke County with five.
More and more Georgians are being tested for coronavirus. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, private labs had administered 14,260 tests, while 1,921 tests had been conducted by the DPH.