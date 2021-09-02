Construction on Interstate 75 through Catoosa County is among construction contracts awarded in July.
Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded a total of 26 projects valued at $105.4 million in July.
The awards included 18.73 miles of pavement marking upgrades on I-75/S.R. 401 in Catoosa and Whitfield counties. The contract went to TRP Construction Group LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, for $586,555.
The work will begin north of the North Tibbs Road Overpass and extend to the Tennessee state line. The projected completion date is June 30, 2022.
Eight widening and reconstruction contracts account for 45%, or roughly $42 million, of the funds awarded by GDOT while the remaining 55% is allotted for bridge rehabilitation and replacement, safety and resurfacing projects at various locations throughout the state.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place, according to GDOT.