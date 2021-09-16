Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) awards an annual scholarship of $1,000 to encourage study and careers in soil and water conservation related fields. Awards will be given to students majoring in or intending to major in a soil and water conservation related area.
Acceptable areas of study include, but are not limited to, agricultural education, agronomy, horticulture, plant pathology and agricultural communications. The applicant may be a high school senior or a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student from Georgia at any accredited college, school or university in the United States. Students must maintain a GPA of at least 2.75 and be in need of financial assistance.
There will be no discrimination on basis of race, sex or religion. The Scholarship Committee will determine the recipient of the annual scholarship.
The scholarship winner will be recognized at the GACD Annual Meeting in 2022. Disbursements will be made in two payments of $500 paid to the student upon receipt of proof of satisfactory completion of each of two semesters of full-time academic work.
Applications and a current transcript must be received by Dec. 31, 2021.
Contact GACD with any questions at info@gacd.us.
The mission of GACD is to advocate for the conservation of Georgia’s natural resources by providing organization, leadership and a unified strategic direction to the Conservation Districts of the state. For more information on GACD or to explore opportunities to support its efforts, visit www.gacd.us or on Facebook @GACDConserve.