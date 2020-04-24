With power restored to main lines in the Ga. 151/Halls Valley/Ramey Road area and the roads cleared and reopened, Walker County Emergency Management began connecting volunteer organizations wanting to help storm victims.
If you are a storm victim and need assistance or a credentialed volunteer organization wanting to help, call Emergency Management at 706-375-7810.
This information also applies to residents in northern Walker County who sustained storm damage.
The National Weather Service, or NWS, confirmed the tornado that struck Walker County April 12 was an EF2, producing winds up to 125 mph. At its maximum strength, the tornado stretched 800 yards wide and traveled nearly 16 miles. NWS reports the tornado started at 8:15 p.m. about 1.8 miles northwest of Summerville and ended at 8:32 p.m. about 4.2 miles southeast of LaFayette.
Following a preliminary damage assessment, an additional seven homes were discovered to have storm damage, bringing the total number to 31.