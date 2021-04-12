A Confederate Civil War veteran's grave in the Estelle Cemetery in Walker County has received a new marker.
Joanie Jackson, a member of the Missionary Ridge (Chattanooga), Chapter 1777 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, has been working on a personal project to place a first national flag of the Confederacy at every known Confederate grave in Walker County. So far, she said she has placed more than 160 flags.
“When placing some flags at the Estelle Cemetery off of Highway 193, I noticed that a veteran, Mr. William D. 'Doc' Winston, only had a fieldstone with his name/dates scratched on it as his headstone,” Jackson said.
She said she applied to the Veterans Administration to get him a military-issued Confederate headstone, the application was granted, and a headstone was delivered to her house.
Using Find A Grave, she located Winston's great niece, Christie Ballinger, and has been working with her and the N.B. Forrest Sons of Confederate Veterans camp from Chattanooga to coordinate a ceremony to place the military-issued headstone at the Estelle Cemetery.
The ceremony was held April 10.