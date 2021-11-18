Walker County Schools and the Rossville community are grieving the sudden and unexpected death Nov. 16 of school board member Carthell Rogers.
Fellow school board member Dale Wilson characterized Rogers as "an all-around Hall of Famer."
"Carthell was a very humble, caring individual that loved children and people around him," Wilson said. "He was just a phenomenal human being."
As a board member, Rogers wanted to ensure all decision were the best for the school system and the children, he stated.
He didn't just make decisions to better the community. He was actively involved in making positive change happen.
"That man did so much for so many people," said Walker County Messenger Sports Editor Scott Herpst. "He was always going above and beyond in giving of his time, money and energy to help people, especially the kids in Rossville, whom he loved and cared about. I know how much he did for the coaches, staff and athletes at GNTC when I was working for them when the college still had sports.
"No one personified 'Be Rossville' more than Carthell, and he's going to leave a big void all over North Georgia, but especially in that city. He will truly be missed," Herpst said.
Herpst's statement echoes the outpouring on social media of condolescenes, gratitude for his civic involvement and prayers for the Rogers family.
Rogers was beloved throughout the Rossville area where he had been active in Rossville’s recreation program since 1991. He was inducted into Georgia Northwestern’s Bobcat Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
A masonry contractor by trade, he worked with brick, block and concrete masonry all of his life. Rogers, a lifelong resident of the Rossville area, graduated from Rossville High School in 1976.
“I love kids and want people in our area to know they have a voice in Walker County Schools,” Rogers said at the time of his appointment to the board.
Superintendent Damon Raines recommended Rogers for the school board post after Robert McNabb resigned from his District 2 seat on the Walker County Board of Education effective June 1. The school board, during its July 13 planning session, unanimously approved appointing Rogers to fill McNabb’s remaining term, which will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Wilson expects the board will appoint someone to fill the unexpired term but has no information on those plans at this time, he said.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Brother Eddie Cantrell officiating. Entombment will follow in the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3–9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, GA.