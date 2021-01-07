The Cherokee Regional Library System will kick-off a free two-month series of community art workshops beginning this Feb..
Participants can choose to explore the art of silk painting, paper collage or both. The art produced in these classes will be incorporated into several large community pieces to be exhibited in the four Cherokee Regional Library branches beginning this summer.
Masks are required and social distancing respected for these classes. This program is for ages 10-plus. Participants must register to ensure a spot.
The classes will be taught by the 2CREATE team of Anna Carll and Claire Vassort. Anna Carll has more than 25 years experience in the art and design world, with eight years of public art projects under her belt since moving to Chattanooga in 2013, including being part of the local art team that worked with Meg Saligman Studios on the large MLK mural on the AT&T Building in downtown Chattanooga. Anna’s art practice is diverse, including painting, collage, murals, book arts and painted weavings. Both Anna and Claire have been featured in Scenic Trend magazine as significant contributors to community engagement work.
Claire Vassort has been a silk painting artist for over 30 years and teaches silk painting workshops to groups and individuals. Among various contributions to the Northwest Georgia and Chattanooga public art scene in the past 10 years, she most recently implemented a community project called Silk & Shades at the Chattanooga Library, that led to a large installation featuring all of the students' work. Claire and Anna formed the 2CREATE team in 2018 with the objectives to engage the communities in art projects and share their own art practice with the public.
The 2CREATE Team is also part of the City Creators program with the city of Chattanooga for community engagement collaborations that lead to public art projects.
Silk painting with Claire Vassort
- Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chickamauga Public Library
- Thursday, Feb. 11, from 4-7 pm at Chickamauga Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chickamauga Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaFayette-Walker County Public Library
- Thursday, Feb. 25, from 4-7 pm at LaFayette-Walker County Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaFayette-Walker County Public Library
- Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dade County Public Library
- Thursday, March 11, from 4-7 pm at Dade County Public Library
- Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dade County Public Library
- Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rossville Public Library
- Tuesday, March 23, from 4-7 pm at Rossville Public Library
- Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rossville Public Library
Paper collage with Anna Carll
- Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaFayette-Walker County Public Library
- Thursday, Feb. 11, from 4-7 pm at LaFayette-Walker County Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaFayette-Walker County Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chickamauga Public Library
- Thursday, Feb. 25, from 4-7 pm at Chickamauga Public Library
- Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chickamauga Public Library
- Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rossville Public Library
- Tuesday, March 9, from 4-7 pm at Rossville Public Library
- Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rossville Public Library
- Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dade County Public Library
- Thursday, March 25, from 4-7 pm Dade County Public Library
- Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dade County Public Library
This program is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgica Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding for this program was provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation.