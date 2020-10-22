The Walker County Commissioner's Office has announced the following public meeting dates for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year: Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 10 and Dec. 29.
Regular meetings are typically held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. The commissioner will not hold a meeting on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Eve; the Nov. 19 and Dec. 29 meetings will serve as replacements.
All public meetings are held at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse Annex III building, 201 S. Main St., LaFayette.
Those planning to attend will encounter a number of COVID-19 related precautions, such as a temperature screening, sign-in sheet for contact tracing and limited seating so social distancing can be observed. The meeting space can accommodate about 24 people.
Face masks are encouraged, but not required. Hand sanitizer will be provided.