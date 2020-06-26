The United States of America turns 244 years old this July Fourth. We have our problems, to be sure -- just like every other country on the face of the earth. We are made up of human beings, flawed all.
So what is our saving grace? What about America is worth celebrating? What draws immigrants from around the world?
In 2018
- 1,096,611 people from other countries were granted permanent resident status in the U.S.
- 38,687 people from other countries were granted asylum in the U.S.
- 22,405 people were granted refugee status in the U.S.
- 810,548 people applied to become naturalized citizens of the U.S. (88.6% of the applications were approved).
- 1,957,852 students were admitted to the U.S. to attend school.
- 572,566 people were apprehended trying to enter the U.S. illegally.
The list could go on.
People want to come here. In spite of our problems, in spite of our flaws, in spite of our often dark past, we have become a place of hope and desire.
What is good about America is reflected in the people who choose it. They see hope, opportunity, freedom, security. They see the chance for a good life for themselves and their children.
We’re not perfect. We never were perfect. We’re guilty of many of the same sins the human race has been guilty of since the beginning of time. That’s not an excuse, just a fact. But we have the freedom and means to improve while preserving the things that make us such a desired destination.
So, Happy Birthday America! May you age gracefully and grow in wisdom and goodness.
To see more U.S. immigration statistics, visit https://www.dhs.gov/immigration-statistics/yearbook/2018#