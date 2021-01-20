On Friday, Feb. 12, from noon to 1 p.m., the Georgia Archives’ Lunch and Learn virtual live event will be available to the public through Microsoft Teams. Colonial Georgia: The Oglethorpe Years will be presented by author Robert C. Jones.
The link to the live event is: https://tinyurl.com/y2g342jm
Jones served as president of the Kennesaw Historical Society from 1994 to 2015 and also served as a member of the executive board of the Kennesaw Museum Foundation from 1998 to 2015. The Museum Foundation helped fund the 45,000-square-foot Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Additionally, Jones has written more than 50 books on historical topics, including Top Innovations of World War II, A Guide to the Civil War in Georgia, and Heroes and Heroines of the American Revolution.
In 2018, he was awarded the Women in American History medal from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Try the link before the day of the presentation. If it works, you will see “February Lunch and Learn." If you prefer to watch on the web when the link asks you to open Microsoft Teams, click cancel and then click “Watch on the web instead.”
The link for the live event will also be posted on the Georgia Archives’ Facebook page on Friday morning, Feb. 12. Microsoft Teams currently supports these browsers: Internet Explorer II, Microsoft Edge, RS2 or later, the latest version of Chrome and the latest version of Firefox.
If you plan on using an iPhone or tablet, you may need to download the Teams app.
The virtual Lunch and Learn will be uploaded to the Georgia Archives YouTube channel. To be notified when videos are uploaded to YouTube, go to the channel and press subscribe. It is free.
Lunch and Learn programs are sponsored by Friends of Georgia Archives and History.
The Georgia Archives is a unit of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. The Georgia Archives identifies, collects, manages, preserves, provides access to, and publicizes records and information of Georgia and its people, and assists state and local government agencies with their records management.
If you have any questions, please email Penny Cliff before February 12 at penelope.cliff@usg.edu.