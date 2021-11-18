Nearly two dozen people attend the ceremony including (on steps) Josephine Hill, Linda Harvey; (front row) David Boyle, Melissa Burchfield, Helen Crowe, Dennis Crowe Sr., Tonya Crowe, Chandler Adams, Baleigh Adams, Sue Crawford, Sarah Brierley, Gayle Burrows, Sandra Salmon, Louise Otting, Danielle Warren, Lauren Smith; (back row) Martha Brown, Linda Easterwood, Dennis Crowe Jr., Anne Stephenson and Taylor Watson.
Nearly two dozen people attend the ceremony including (on steps) Josephine Hill, Linda Harvey; (front row) David Boyle, Melissa Burchfield, Helen Crowe, Dennis Crowe Sr., Tonya Crowe, Chandler Adams, Baleigh Adams, Sue Crawford, Sarah Brierley, Gayle Burrows, Sandra Salmon, Louise Otting, Danielle Warren, Lauren Smith; (back row) Martha Brown, Linda Easterwood, Dennis Crowe Jr., Anne Stephenson and Taylor Watson.
Family and friends recently gathered at the Marsh House in LaFayette to pay tribute to life and legacy of Lynabel Price Crowe.
On Oct. 30, family and friends gathered at the historic Marsh House of LaFayette to pay tribute to life and legacy of Lynabel Price Crowe.
The formal portion of the program was opened by Linda Easterwood, president of the Giles Webb Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. Invocation was given by Chaplain Josephine Hill. First Vice President Melissa Burchfield led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag, and Second Vice President Nancy Adams led the salute to the flag of the Colonial Dames. President Linda Easterwood read the Objects of the Society. The American’s Creed was recited by all.
Lynabel Price Crowe was active in numerous lineage societies. She was the Organizing President for the Giles Webb Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. Many of her societies were present to bring greetings and reminisce: Dr. Linda Overstreet Harvey, treasurer of the Georgia State Society of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century represented Amelia Pelton State President and Georgia State Society; Louise Ramage Otting, honorary state regent, Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Colonists; Josephine Hill, president Tennessee Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, President Tennessee National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars, regent Tennessee National Society Magna Carta Dames and Barons; Melissa Burchfield, president United Daughters of the Confederacy Georgia Division; Taylor Manson Watson, Georgia State chairman Preservation Committee Colonial Dames of the 17th Century.
David P. Boyle, president of the Walker County (Georgia) Historical Society and chairman of the Marsh House Board of Trustees, introduced the Crowe family: Dennis Crowe Sr. and wife, Helen, and grandson, Dennis Crowe Jr., and wife, Tonya.
Dennis and Helen Crowe presented a biography of Lynabel Price Crowe. They shared a scrapbook that had been created for her. Longtime friend Louise Otting spoke of their friendship, their travels, their clubs and their chicken salad.
Linda Easterwood and Taylor Watson presented the dedication of the marker. Everyone recited the 23rd Psalm.
After lunch, everyone proceeded to the cemetery. Taylor Watson unveiled the marker and gave everyone a hot pink carnation to lay on the grave of Lynabel Crowe. Hot pink carnations were selected to match one of her favorite hats.
The program concluded with the placing of a wreath on the grave of Mrs. Crowe, and Josephine Hill gave the benediction.