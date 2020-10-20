LIFT Youth Center Inc. — in conjunction with Catoosa County government, the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, and other local non-profits — held a county-wide Earth Day event in October “to celebrate and contribute to the beauty of our environment,” said Tina Pinkston, executive director of LIFT Youth Center Inc.
Clean Catoosa is typically held on a Saturday close to Earth Day, but due to the pandemic had to be rescheduled for Oct. 10. It was held 9 a.m. to noon.
The weather forecast that resulted from Hurricane Delta caused LIFT to have to pivot and adjust plans, Pinkston said.
“Our make-up date from the spring turned into a ‘fall event’ as the weather only allowed about half of our projects to happen on Saturday,” Pinkston said. “But in the rain we still had … eleven groups complete projects. A total of 144 people worked across the county — planting trees and flowers, shoveling mulch and gravel, cleaning creek banks and picking up trash, recycling and general debris.
“Clean Catoosa participants did a lot of amazing work across the county on (Oct. 10) and the rain barely slowed them down,” she said. “Clean Catoosa is exactly the kind of event LIFT hopes to always be known for — empowering our students and families to engage in caring for and improving our community, and more.
“The goal for Clean Catoosa is to serve our county,” she said, “and if that had to happen in the rain, so be it. LIFT Youth Center Inc is honored to get to serve Catoosa County with this annual event.”
Because of the rain rescheduling, Clean Catoosa had an additional twelve projects, with approximately 165 more people participating, she said. The groups will do their work over the course of the next few weeks, she said.
“The Catoosa County Chamber was proud to be a part of LIFT’s Clean Catoosa event,” said Amy Jackson, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “It is amazing to see all ages of the community come together for the betterment of Catoosa County. We look forward to seeing what LIFT will do for the youth of Ringgold and Catoosa County in the near future.”
Pinkston and LIFT Youth Center thanked the following local organizations and businesses for their support:
- Event sponsors: Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau, Teems Electric, North Georgia Conservation District, True Life Chiropractic, and Heath Pulliam with Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance
- Lunch sponsors: Catoosa County Parks & Recreation, Publix of Fort Oglethorpe, and the Catoosa County Fire Department.
- Event coordinators: Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, Catoosa County government, TransAid and Public Works, Fort Oglethorpe city manager, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Stormwater inspector and zoning; Ringgold city manager, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Planning and Zoning.
- Event safety: Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, Ringgold Police Department, and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk.
- Team leaders: “We had groups from neighborhoods, from Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA, from Girl Scouts and High School Clubs and organizations, from businesses and existing groups of friends who wanted to participate.” Pinkston said. “LIFT Youth Center had enough participants for three projects this year. There is still room for so many more to jump in next time.”
Clean Catoosa is an event coordinated by LIFT Youth Center Inc, a local nonprofit that will be opening a drop-in youth center for fifth- through 12th-grade Catoosa County students.
“They are about to start the remodel of their building, the Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center, and hope to have the doors open in January of 2021,” Pinkston said. “LIFT’s mission is to create opportunities for teens to be Loved as they are, Inspired to be more, Found in community, and Trusted to make a difference.
“LIFT is looking for all sorts of partnerships — from in-kind donations, to support in certain industries, to finding volunteers or resources that can be utilized in their space and with their students. They are grateful to have already experienced a beautiful ground-swell of support from individuals, businesses, local government, and other organizations.”
This fall, Pinkston said, LIFT wants to invite businesses and organizations to consider participating in its first big fundraiser, The LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout, a four-man select shot golf tournament at Council Fire on Tuesday, Nov. 17, she said. LIFT is looking for all levels of sponsorship, for teams to register to play, and for silent auction items, she said.
“The LIFT Thanksgiving Shootout is going to allow LIFT to help the students in Catoosa County that need LIFT’ing,” Pinkston said. “There are so many 5-12th graders who are at risk and desperate for a new kind of support, which we will provide through the Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center. The LIFT staff is primed and prepping for what is to come and with help of people like you. The sky is the limit. Whether you are able to be a part of this event or not, we will truly feel honored and blessed if you would consider getting involved with our organization in some way. What we are creating in Ringgold will be a force for good in Catoosa County for years to come. What do you think? Are you in?”