The Jimmy Simpson Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing exceptional care to the traumatic brain injury community, has postponed to April 2022 its first Clay Shoot.
Organizers plan the clay shoot, which had been set to take place Oct. 14-15, will become an annual event. The rescheduled date will be announced later.
“We were holding out hope that we would be able to still have this wonderful event next month; however, out of an abundance of caution, we want to do our part to protect all of the members of our community due to the coronavirus upswing in the Tennessee Valley," said Jimmy Simpson Foundation CEO Vickie Hodge.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the foundation’s capital campaign, Foundations for the Future, which is aimed at expanding its Safehaven facility in Walker County, from 12 to 18 beds to accommodate the rising need for resources for traumatic brain-injured and ventilator-dependent individuals in the Chattanooga area.
The expanded facility will increase in size to approximately 31,000 square feet, with 28,000 square feet being dedicated to direct services.
“Every single person who contributes to this event is helping us change lives. By moving the date of the Clay Shoot out a bit, we are able to extend the window for businesses to sign up as sponsors," Hodge said. "This also gives participants a chance to continue working on their shooting before they show off their skills in the tournament."