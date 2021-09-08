In the grandest display of living history, the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball (TAoVBB) invites the public to the grounds of the Clark Park in Ringgold for the 2021 Sulphur Dell Cup Championship.
Sept. 25-26 travel back in time to 1864, as all 10 teams from the TAoVBB will take the field in a display of 1864 era barehanded base ball for the chance to hoist the Sulphur Dell Cup.
Locally the Chattanooga/North Georgia area fields two teams — the Lightfoot and Mountain City clubs. The clubs organized in 2015 and play on the parade ground/polo field of the former Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe (1902-47), on historic Barnhardt Circle.
Clark Park will be comprised of the Cheairs Field and the McKissack Field. Saturday games on both are scheduled for 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.. At the end of Saturdays matches there will be four teams left standing. Sunday will have two semi-final matches at noon, followed by the championship game at 2:30 p.m.
Admission is free to all TAoVBB matches.
The TAoVBB promotes living history by bringing the 19th century to life through America’s past time sport of base ball utilizing the rules, equipment (or lack thereof), attire and culture of the Civil War era. We use our game to promote cultural and educational programs for youth and adults alike. An emphasis is placed on honor, teamwork, respectful conduct and community pride throughout Middle and East Tennessee and North Georgia.
You will be witness to cheers of ‘huzzah” for outstanding catches, gasps as a daisy cutter whistles through the infield or a slap of the skin as a third-base tender paws a line ball from the willow of a muckle. You’ll hear the arbiter bellow out, “striker to the line” and see the great game of base ball as it was played by Civil War soldiers between battles.
Bring a chair or a blanket for comfort. Enjoy food trucks for your nourishment and come be a part of the Sulphur Dell Cup.