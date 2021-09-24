Come out to Ringgold Art & Frame Gallery in Ringgold and “Celebrate Art!” Enjoy browsing new original art, have a snack, and meet the artists of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga.
The opening reception will be Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5-7 p.m.
These talented local artists have submitted recent work in styles ranging from realism to mixed-media, as well as abstract and everything in between, so there's something for every taste. Featured paintings will include oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolors.
Members of the Civic Arts League are delighted to “Celebrate Art!” and to be able to share their passion with the Ringgold community and friends in the tri-state area. Creating art has sustained the group's members throughout the past year when so many of the community's favorite pastimes have been out of reach.
This new exhibit by the Civic Arts League will continue through the end of October during regular gallery hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga Inc. was founded by a group of artist friends in 1963, in order to provide a place for local artists to gather, enjoy fellowship, paint together, learn from each other and from established artists and guest speakers. Members come from all around the Chattanooga/North Georgia area.
During the pandemic, the group has stayed in touch and met as circumstances allowed. Post-pandemic, there are plans to resume regular monthly meetings. To inquire about membership in the Civic Arts League, call or e-mail vice president and membership chairperson Faye Wolfe at 423-280-2902 or mamwolfe@gmail.com.