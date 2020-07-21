LaFayette Presbyterian Church’s Bird Box ministry is an important aspect of the life of this church. During this time of pandemic the ministry has continued and flourished thanks to the support of the congregation, community, and especially those on the Session. The bird box is a small food pantry located in the Memorial Park across Withers Street from the church at 107 N. Main St. The food is available to anyone in the community; no questions asked, just pick it up.
Sunday, July 19, after virtual worship, the Gunter family brought, sorted and safely delivered crates of food to other members of the congregation for delivery to the Bird Box each day this week. This project is funded through the generosity of the LaFayette Presbyterian Church family and the Patton fund.
This delivery system is going to be a new and exciting way to continue this ministry that helps many in the community.
Each day it costs between $40-50 to fill the Bird Box with food.
To help support this ministry call the church at 706-683-3932, email the church at lafayettepresbyterianchurch@gmail.com or comment on the Bird Box post on the church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LafayettePres/.