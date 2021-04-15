April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit has created a unique window display to raise awareness of the issue in our local area.
The Children’s Advocacy Center was established in 1997 to facilitate investigations of child abuse. When the CAC receives a report, they work alongside law enforcement and child services to coordinate care for the child and their families.
The CAC conducts child-led interviews to reduce re-traumatization and prevent the child from having to share their story multiple times. The Center also offers forensic medical exams, child advocacy, and trauma-informed therapy.
In 2020, the CAC conducted 260 child interviews.
To represent these children, the CAC has placed 260 stuffed animals in the former Battlefield Optical building on Battlefield Parkway. The display helps people understand the impact of 260 reports of child abuse in Catoosa, Walker, Dade, and Chattooga counties.
The display also highlights the prevalence of child sexual abuse in our area by representing each disclosure of sexual abuse with a specially-marked stuffed animal.