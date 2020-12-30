Georgia Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, said he will help monitor the Jan. 5 runoffs.
“The most effective way to hold election officials accountable and uphold the integrity of our elections is to personally oversee the voting process,” said Mullis on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Mullis represents Senate District 53, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. He is also chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.
“I will be traveling to Fulton County to ensure things are done correctly and all laws are followed,” Mullis said. “Our state faces a critical decision point and we have to do everything in our power to ensure this election is fair and equitable. The stakes are too high to allow uncertainty to cloud the election outcome on January 5.”
Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races pits two Democratic contenders, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, against incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The races have drawn intense national attention since the outcome will decide the balance of power in Washington, D.C. Wins by both Ossoff and Warnock would hand Democrats control of both chambers of Congress and the White House following President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 general election.
In December Mullis announced his decision to challenge the ballot results from the Nov. 5 general election in Georgia, which gave the win to Biden.
“The Georgia Senate Republicans have heard the calls of millions of Georgians who have raised deep and heartfelt concerns that state law has been violated and our elections process abused in our November 3, 2020 elections. We will fix this,” Mullis said.
On Dec. 22, Mullis announced he had formed a nine-member committee “to explore ways to make elections more secure in the state of Georgia.”
“I believe it is paramount to consult local experts and stakeholders in order to supplement and strengthen the current election security proposals that I will introduce this session,” Mullis said.
The elections reform committee consists of two people from each county, plus Mullis, who will serve as a co-chairman.
“This effort,” Mullis said, “is designed to build upon the current recommendations of the Senate Republican Caucus and my own proposed legislation.”
An email inbox has been set up for input from District 53 citizens, he said. “This will streamline the contact process, ensuring that your ideas are heard and will directly influence policy proposals,” Mullis said.
“As we review your suggestions and I hear the recommendations of the committee, I will release the highlights of the final draft piece of legislation once the upcoming session convenes in Atlanta,” he said. “I have promised from day one that I will fight for you, the security of our elections, and ensure that your voices are heard. This is one of many actions I intend to undertake in order to uphold that promise.”