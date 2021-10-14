Downtown Chickamauga will host a family-friendly outdoor chili cookoff and street fair next month.
Produced by the Gordon Lee Band Boosters and benefiting the Gordon Lee Marching Trojan Band, Chilimauga will include food, musical entertainment, a craft fair and chili cookoff. Chilimauga will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
General admission tickets cost $10 and covers chili tasting and voting. Advance admission may be purchased in advance online or at the event.
Those who would like to enter their best red chili into the cookoff are encouraged to compete. All skill levels are welcome. The entry fee is $25.
The People’s Choice winner will receive a $250 cash prize and trophy, the Hottest Chili winner will receive a $100 cash prize and trophy, and the Best Presentation Booth winner will receive a $50 cash prize and trophy.
Craft vendors and creative vendors are being accepted; however, food vendors and mass-produced commercial products are prohibited.
Camden Smith, Zoe Ha, Bryanna Fuquea and Dallas Walker are scheduled to perform.
Sponsorships are available for $100 each; logo and contact information of sponsors will be added to the website, event banners and voting ballot.
For more information, go to chilimauga.com or fb.me/e/WNDsrqFp.