The Chickamauga City Board of Education has rescheduled the public hearings for the 2021 property tax increase it will levy this year. The rate will increase 9.32% over the rollback millage rate.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on the proposed tax increase to be held at the Chickamauga City Board of Education Central Office, 402 Cove Road, Chickamauga, on Thursday, Sept. 9, at noon and 6 p.m. and on Thursday, Sept. 16, at noon. Two hearings had previously been scheduled on Aug. 26 and the third on Aug. 30.
“The tax increase due to the reassessment is minimal, approximately $4 per month for a home with a fair market value of $100,000,” Chickamauga City Schools Superintendent Melody Day has said.
The school chief stressed the increase is not an increase in the millage (property tax) rate and has nothing to do with any need within the school system. The increase is “solely for the purpose of meeting state law and will result in over $1.2 million dollars in funding from the state to the school system,” she has said.
The millage rate has been 14.25 mills since 2015.
The board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the city. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the city indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest (list of taxable property within the district) is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
Before the Chickamauga City Board of Education recommends a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.