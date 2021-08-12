The Chickamauga City Board of Education Aug. 11 announced its intention to increase the 2021 property taxes it will levy this year by 9.32% over the rollback millage rate.
The board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the city. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the city indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
For equalization funding, a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate is required; therefore, before the Chickamauga City Board of Education recommends a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Chickamauga City Board of Education Central Office, 402 Cove Road, Chickamauga, on Thursday, Aug. 26, at noon and 6 p.m. and on Monday, Aug. 30, at noon.