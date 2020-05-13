Dear editor,
I have known Jeff (Mullis) for many years and watched him dedicate most of his life to helping his fellow neighbor and community. Jeff has served in many roles throughout his life from a Fire Chief, City Planning and Zoning Administrator, Walker County Zoning Director, Executive Director of the North West Georgia Economic Development Authority and as a Georgia State Senator.
He has had an important role in many different aspects over the past years in Chickamauga and he has been able to open many doors at the state and federal levels that have helped procure millions of dollars in needed funds for water and sewer infrastructure, for downtown redesign and streetscape, road repairs, parks, walking trails and economic development for our communities.
In my 40+ years as a council member and Mayor, I have watched Senator Mullis work tirelessly with our county commissioners, mayors, city councils, and city managers for the good of all our communities. In these uncertain times I think it's crucial that we have knowledge and experience in our state legislative branches, so that we don't step backward, and we always continue moving forward. For those reasons, I'm confident that Mullis will continue to serve his district to the best of his ability for many years to come as our State Senator.
Chickamauga Mayor Ray Crowder