Chickamauga has a new siren for its inclement weather warning system.
Chickamauga City Council approved City Manager Micheal Haney's request to upgrade the system. They voted unanimously to start by replacing the non-functioning fire house warning siren on top of the Chickamauga City Schools Central Office building with an updated, more efficient federal emergency warning siren with a volume of 110 decibels at 1,000 feet.
The new siren has an advanced battery backup system and the capability to be activated by Walker County 911 or manually by the city crews and police officers.
Crews installed the system Sept. 3, and city officials expect the electrical work to be complete in the next couple weeks the electrical.
City personnel will announce the testing of the new siren.