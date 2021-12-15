Competition participants are (from left, front) Maddie Curd, Annalee Bryan, Chloe Hasty, Leah Boyd, Emma Palmer and Colby Stults; (middle) Luke McBryar, Will Nave, Isaac Blesch, Trey Green and Juliana Riddle; (back) Principal Jeff Sikes and coach Ben Cherry. Trojans team members are in blue shirts, and GL Robotics team members are wearing gray shirts.
Chickamauga Elementary has two VEX robotics teams for the 2021-2022 season. This year in the VEX game, pitching in, teams design a robot that will score balls in one of two scoring areas. Chickamauga Elementary's GL Robotics and Trojans teams started in November.
GL Robotics team members are fourth graders Elisabeth Fisher and Kaleb Thomas, and fifth graders Trey Green, Will Nave, Annalee Bryan, Emma Palmer and Maddie Curd. The Trojans team members are fourth graders Colby Stults, Leah Boyd and Chloe Hasty, and fifth graders Luke McBryar, Isaac Blesch, Juliana Riddle and Kali Laher.
The teams attended their first competition Dec. 4 in North Forsyth High School where the Trojans and GL Robotics teams won the teamwork round and GL Robotics team won the skills round. In the teamwork challenge, the 10 teams with the highest cumulative scores were paired together for a winner-take-all final round. Chickamauga's two teams, ranked No. 1 and No. 2, were paired together and went on to win the final round. The skills challenge combined individual driving skill with programming skills; the two scores were combined to give the overall skills score. The GL Robotics won first place, and the Trojans came in second.
The GL Robotics team is now ranked No. 1 in the state, and the Trojans team is tied for second in the state. The next tournament will be Jan. 15, and the state competition will be Feb. 6.