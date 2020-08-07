A Chickamauga cyclist was killed Aug. 4 when he collided with a pickup truck.
According to the Georgia State Patrol's initial crash report:
Johnny William Sneed, 58, was riding his Mongoose mountain bike on Ga. 341 near the Wheeler Road intersection when he was struck by a northbound 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Logan Robert Simerley, 17, of Chickamauga. The collision occurred about 10:17 p.m., and the posted speed limit is 35 mph.
Sneed was traveling south "approximately one foot from the center double yellow line" in the northbound lane of traffic, where Simerley was driving.
Simerley told investigators that an unknown, southbound vehicle flashed its headlights at him. As the vehicle passed him, he looked in his rear view mirror. When he looked forward, he saw an object and felt the impact.
Simerley struck the mountain bike's left side with the left front of his truck.
Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision and Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is still investigating the crash.