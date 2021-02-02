Ahlecksa Johnson, an eighth-grade student at Gordon Lee Middle School, was recently announced as the newest REACH scholarship recipient for the Chickamauga City School System.
Johnson will receive $10,000 at graduation if she keeps her commitment to make good grades and choices throughout high school. The scholarship can be used at most of Georgia's HOPE eligible two- and four-year institutions.
The REACH Georgia Scholarship “rewards students for self-accountability, promotes parent involvement and provides motivation and support; all factors that we know are critical in student educational achievement,” said Governor Nathan Deal in 2012 at the launch of the program.
REACH serves 154 school systems across Georgia and nearly 2,400 Scholars, committing over $24 million in scholarships.
For the 2020-21 academic year, REACH will enroll up to 10 new school systems and roughly 600 new Scholars. REACH’s goal is to have all 180 school systems become REACH participating school systems and serve over 3,000 Scholars.