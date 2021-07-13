Chickamauga has announced qualifying information for those interested in serving on the City Council or Board of Education.
Qualifying for candidates for the Nov. 2 general election will be Aug. 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. at Chickamauga City Hall, 103 Crittenden Ave.
The seats currently held by council members Randal Dalton, Don Martin and Evitte Parrish -- as well as those held currently by school board members D.A. "Corky" Jewell, Janet Landers and Cindy Roberts -- will be on the ballot. All terms are for four years.
Qualifying costs $255.33 for City Council and $18 for school board.
Chickamauga residents may register to vote at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The last day to register to vote to be eligible to vote in this election is Oct. 4.
Early voting will be Oct. 12-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road.