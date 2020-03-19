Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is modifying its operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
As of March 17, both the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center and the Lookout Mountain Visitor are closed until further notice.
Other areas affected by the closure include:
- The Wilder Brigade Monument at Chickamauga Battlefield
- Signal Point restrooms
- Ochs Museum at Point Park
- Vault toilets at Chickamauga Battlefield
- America’s national parks bookstores
- Entrance fees at Point Park are suspended through March 30.
Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the remainder of the park is open, which includes the following:
- Chickamauga Battlefield, including the tour route
- Point Park and Ochs Observatory on Lookout Mountain
- Moccasin Bend National Archeological District
- Missionary Ridge
- Orchard Knob
- All park trails and roads
- All park picnic areas
Visitors may continue to enjoy the park online (www.nps.gov/chch), through social media (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps, www.twitter.com/chickamauganps, www.instagram.com/chickamauganps), or by accessing Chickamauga Battlefield’s cell phone tour at 585-672-2619 or chch.toursphere.com. If visitors are searching for a unit monuments, markers, or tablets in the national military park, the park’s “Find a Regiment” app is also available for download (www.pointsmap.com/chickamauga).
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is our number one priority,” the National Park Service said in a news release. “The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
“The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
“For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
“Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.”