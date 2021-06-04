Children in grades 4 through 6 are invited to participate in Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park’s 10th annual summer day camp.
This year the park will conduct one camp at Chickamauga Battlefield, Tuesday, June 29 through Friday, July 2. Participants will begin and end each day at the Dyer House at 263 Dyer Road, Chickamauga.
There will be a second camp held at Lookout Mountain Battlefield Tuesday, July 13, through Thursday, July 15. Participants will begin and end each day at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 110 Point Park Road, Lookout Mountain, Tenn.
Both camps will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 pm daily.
Lunch is not included at either camp, so participants should plan for lunch after being released.
The majority of the camp is held outdoors, so participants are advised to plan accordingly.
Campers will have opportunities to participate in many of the same activities soldiers engaged in during the Civil War and learn about the struggles they endured. They will also take part in other activities focused on the park’s varied history. Campers will learn the importance of battlefield preservation by participating in preservation efforts within the park.
The registration deadline for camp is June 25. Contact Park Ranger Chris Young at christopher_young@nps.gov or at 706-866-9241, extension 117, for registration information.