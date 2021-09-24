CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute has successfully met the standards of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) APEx.
APEx, or Accreditation Program for Excellence, is an accreditation program developed by ASTRO that validates a radiation oncology facility’s excellence in delivering high-quality patient care. The four-year accreditation is effective until August 2025. To date, more than 170 U.S. facilities have earned APEx accreditation, and CHI Memorial is one of only three cancer centers in Tennessee to do so.
The Rees Skillern Cancer Institute offers radiation oncology treatment at CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and CHI Memorial Parkway in Ringgold.
“We are so pleased to receive APEx accreditation from ASTRO, the largest radiation oncology society in the world," said Michael Laymon, manager of radiation oncology at CHI Memorial. "Our entire radiation oncology team was invested in evaluating our processes to meet ASTRO’s high standards for safety and quality. Securing APEx accreditation serves to reinforce our obligation to deliver consistent patient-centered cancer care."
Accreditation through APEx is a voluntary, rigorous multi-step process during which a facility’s practices are evaluated using consensus-based standards. The center must demonstrate its safety and quality processes and demonstrate that it adheres to patient-centered care by promoting effective communication, coordinated treatments and strong patient engagement.
The APEx accreditation process includes a facility self-assessment as well as a comprehensive onsite facility review by a radiation oncologist and a medical physicist.
“By undergoing this comprehensive review, CHI Memorial’s radiation oncology department has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering safe, high-quality radiation oncology services to our patients," said Senthamizhchelvan Srinivasan, director of radiation oncology and lead medical physicist at CHI Memorial. "We have a great team and process for care, and we continue to engage with these standards and practices as we deliver radiation treatment to our patients every day.
“With this accreditation, a national body has independently verified that we are meeting the quality standards and protocols required for safety and effectiveness," Srinivasan explained. "The primary goal of seeking accreditation is to demonstrate our comprehensive, team-based approach – signaling to our patients, referring physicians, and entire community that we are committed to excellence and high-quality care.”
Visit memorial.org/radiation to learn more about CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute’s Radiation Center of Excellence.