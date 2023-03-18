CHI Memorial letter to senators

CHI Memorial asked the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners to write a letter of recommendation to Georgia U.S. senators to help get funding from the U.S. government for its Battlefield Parkway project.

 Catoosa County

Catoosa County Attorney Chad Young told the county commissioners at their March 7 meeting that CHI Memorial Hospital had asked the county to write a letter of support for $2-3 million in federal funding the hospital is seeking for its project on Battlefield Parkway.

Young said there would be no pledge of county resources or funds, simply a letter of recommendation.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

