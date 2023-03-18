CHI Memorial asked the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners to write a letter of recommendation to Georgia U.S. senators to help get funding from the U.S. government for its Battlefield Parkway project.
Catoosa County Attorney Chad Young told the county commissioners at their March 7 meeting that CHI Memorial Hospital had asked the county to write a letter of support for $2-3 million in federal funding the hospital is seeking for its project on Battlefield Parkway.
Young said there would be no pledge of county resources or funds, simply a letter of recommendation.
The letter is to be sent to Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock and will be included in a packet of information CHI Memorial will be submitting with its request for federal funds.
The letter opens:
"Dear Senator Ossoff and Senator Warnock,
"The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners is pleased to support the Congressionally Directed Spending request submitted by CHI Memorial to help fund the CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Replacement Facility Project."
The letter goes on to praise CHI Memorial and to discuss the need for a new facility in the area.
The board agreed unanimously to the already prepared letter.
