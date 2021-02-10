CHI Memorial Regional Sleep Center is now in North Georgia.
The new sleep lab, where sleep study tests are conducted, is at CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia in Fort Oglethorpe. The sleep clinic, for pre-study consultation and post-study evaluation and treatment plan development, is at CHI Memorial Parkway in Ringgold. The Regional Sleep Center is fully accredited and offers comprehensive evaluation of sleep disorders, which effect one in three people at some point during their lifetime, according to the American Sleep Association.
Sleep is not a simple process. Many parts of the brain control sleep and influence its different stages. A sleep study, or polysomnogram, is a recording of sleep patterns. These patterns can help identify different sleep stages and classify various sleep problems. This study will provide a better understanding of what is happening in the body while a person is sleeping.
“Sleep disorders can have a tremendous impact on our quality of life,” said Angie Stiggins, administrator, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia. “Bringing this service to North Georgia fits in with CHI Memorial’s vision to provide comprehensive medical care close to home as we work together toward creating a healthier community for all who live, and sleep, here.”
Chronic sleep disruption has been linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, depression, stroke, diabetes, obesity, accidents, and debilitating daytime sleepiness. A sleep disorder is a disruptive pattern of sleep that prevents restful, regenerative sleep.
CHI Memorial evaluates and treats all sleep disturbances, including the following symptoms and conditions:
- Snoring
- Excessive daytime sleepiness
- Sleep apnea
- Insomnia
- Unusual movement during sleep.
CHI Memorial Regional Sleep Center offers comfortable home-like rooms where sophisticated equipment monitors sleep patterns. Physicians experienced in sleep disorders study results of the tests to determine the proper methods of treatment.
The Regional Sleep Center sleep lab is located at CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, 100 Gross Crescent Circle, 3rd Floor, Fort Oglethorpe. For more information about the sleep lab, call 423-495-2394.
The Regional Sleep Center clinic is located at CHI Memorial Parkway, 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 310, Ringgold. For more information on sleep disorders, visit memorial.org/sleep or call 423-495-REST (7378).
