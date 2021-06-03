CHI Memorial Surgery Center – Parkway is now open in Ringgold, providing outpatient surgical services.
“As this community continues to grow, we are committed to revitalizing this location and continuing to expand the healthcare services available here,” explains Sherry Fusco, senior vice president, surgical and ambulatory services, CHI Memorial. “We are excited to offer patients direct access to high quality surgical care, so they can stay in their own community to receive the healthcare they need.”
The center’s state-of-the-art equipment allows surgeons to perform a full range of minimally invasive outpatient surgical services including:
- Breast surgery,
- Endoscopy services,
- Gallbladder removal,
- General surgery,
- Gynecologic surgery,
- Hernia repair,
- Plastic surgery and
- Urologic surgery.
“This Surgery Center will be really convenient for patients as they can receive all their healthcare in a single location and in a space that is already familiar to them,” said Mark Currin, MD, urologist, CHI Memorial Urology Associates. “It also gives us an additional, convenient location to offer kidney stone management, which is a urologic condition commonly managed on an outpatient basis.”
With the latest diagnostic and surgical technology, experienced surgeons and convenient access, CHI Memorial Surgery Center – Parkway is located beside CHI Memorial Parkway at 4570 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold.
“We are committed to delivering accessible, high-quality care to the residents of North Georgia,” shared Angie Stiggins, administrator, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia. “We want to provide the healthcare this community needs close to where people live and work. It’s part of our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve.”
Other services available at CHI Memorial Parkway include primary care, pediatrics, specialty care (breast care, cardiology, general surgery, pulmonology, sleep, urology and vascular), imaging, a MaryEllen Locher Breast Center and the Rees Skillern Cancer Institute.