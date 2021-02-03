Walker County switched Feb. 1 from ambulance provider Puckett EMS to CHI Memorial EMS.
"The transition went well," Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director, reported. "CHI Memorial responded to 18 calls yesterday (Feb. 1) that resulted in 15 transports."
Shannon Whitfield, then Walker County's sole commissioner, accepted a proposal Sept. 24, 2020, from CHI Memorial EMS to provide emergency and non-emergency ambulance service for the county effective Feb. 1, 2021.
“I want to be clear that this is in no way happening because of any kind of breach of contract of the current contract. There has been a professional service provided by (then-current ambulance contractor) Puckett EMS over the last 4½ years, but, as you mentioned, we have to do our due diligence for the citizens,” Walker County Fire Rescue Chief Blake Hodge said following Whitfield’s announcement.
The county received five proposals to provide ambulance service under a four-year contract. CHI Memorial proposed a front-loaded contract, requesting $1 million up front to purchase the equipment the county requires. The $1 million would be taken from the county budget and would not require the county to incur any debt, Whitfield said.
Puckett EMS, American Medical Response, Amerimed EMS and Hamilton EMS also submitted proposals.
The only changes since the contract's award last fall were to start service at 7 a.m., instead of midnight, to coincide with standard labor shifts and to lease a county ambulance to CHI Memorial EMS until their fifth ambulance arrives, Legge said. That ambulance's delivery has been held up by manufacturing delays.
Hodge recommended CHI Memorial EMS for the contract, explaining that the subsidy requested matched what the county had been paying per year while adding a fifth ambulance and a 24 hour-per-day shift supervisor to keep pace with growing call volume. He characterized the business as hospital-based service and pointed out its “competitive charges for service,” including a 61.4% discount for uninsured, self-pay transports.
CHI Memorial EMS has more than 32 years of experience in medical service delivery, including 911 experience, as well as operating primary care and convenient care clinics in the area, according to CHI Memorial.
The EMS provider also serves Dade County.
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia provides inpatient and emergency care, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy and outpatient treatments, along with medical and surgical services.
“CHI Memorial leadership was very clear that supporting critical ambulance services would be a great opportunity for us to grow CHI Memorial’s reach and presence in the North Georgia area," Paul Feaster, director of CHI Memorial EMS, said.
"Our integrated services means we’re positioned to act quickly during medical emergencies, which is a benefit for people who live in more rural parts of the counties,” Feaster said. “Being stationed throughout these communities helps ensure safe and responsive ambulance service as well as providing vital support for other first responders and community members in need.”
Under the four-year agreement, ambulances will be located throughout the area to ensure optimal response times outlined by the counties, and a 24-hour supervisor, who will manage day-to-day operations, will be installed at Walker County Fire Station No. 1 in Rock Spring.
“Pre-hospital service is something we take very seriously and can be the difference in life and death for many of our sickest patients,” Feaster said. “It’s an honor for us to serve this community, and we’re very excited to make a difference in any way we can.”
CHI Memorial, according to its proposal, will charge $32 per mile; $893 for non-emergent, basic life support; $1,423 for emergent, basic life support; $1,066 for non-emergent, advanced life support; $1,691 for emergent, advanced life support; and $2,447 for emergent, advanced life support 2 service.