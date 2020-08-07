CHI Memorial Imaging Center and the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center have expanded into North Georgia with the newest locations now open at CHI Memorial Parkway located at 4700 Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.
The Imaging Center-Parkway offers the most advanced imaging and diagnostic tools available in the region. Available outpatient imaging services include 64-slice CT (computed tomography), digital radiography (X-rays), MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), and ultrasound.
The CHI Memorial Imaging Center-Parkway is open 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8-11 a.m. on Saturday. To make an appointment for outpatient imaging, call 423-495-7678 or toll-free 833-596-0805.
The CHI Memorial Imaging Center has four other locations in Chattanooga, Hixson, and Ooltewah, Tenn., and Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Visit memorial.org/imaging for more information about any location or available services.
The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center-Parkway offers the highest quality, evidence-based approach to the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Services available at our Parkway location include: bone densitometry, breast MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), breast ultrasound, and mammogaphy - 2D and 3D (tomosynthesis).
To schedule a mammogram, call 423-495-4040 or toll-free 866-591-2254.
The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center is comprehensive breast center and accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR©) and the National Consortium of Breast Centers (NQMBC).
The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center has locations at CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, and CHI Memorial Ooltewah Imaging Center in Tennessee, and CHI Memorial Parkway in Georgia. The Center also has two mobile coaches that travel to more than 20 counties in southeast Tennessee, northwest Georgia, and northeast Alabama. To schedule a mammogram at any MaryEllen Locher Breast Center location, call 423.495.4040. In addition to normal business hours, weekday extended hours and Saturday appointments are available. For more information on the Center, visit MaryEllenLocher.com.