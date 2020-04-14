Personal protective equipment is a top priority for those in the health care industry and the patients they treat, especially in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a news release from CHI Memorial, who operates CHI Memorial Georgia in Fort Oglethorpe, the facility has been "working non-stop to ensure that all team members who need personal protective equipment (PPE) have the right equipment, at the right time and are using it correctly."
In a release, CHI Memorial explained that their approach to supplies and equipment was a big part of its future planning, that they are working with suppliers around the world to obtain additional safety supplies and that they await the arrival of these supplies soon.
"We continue to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) around appropriate use of PPE and to look ahead to anticipate what we will need to provide efficient and expert care to all of our patients, including COVID-19 patients, over the next few weeks," the release stated. "Additionally, we are working hard to ensure our employees are not only aware of and trained on our PPE protocols, but also that our facility leadership is responding to our staff quickly should they have questions, concerns or thoughts."
The release also referenced members of the local communities that have offered to make homemade cloth masks for health care employees, adding that they greatly appreciate the generosity of those willing to help.
"As we have engaged our teams in planning for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients, we have identified those employees who may wear cloth masks instead of the traditional surgical mask," they stated. "Therefore, in an effort to preserve our supply of loop masks and to prepare in the event of a surge, we are asking the community for cloth mask donations.
"These cloth masks are only used by employees who are working in non-patient encounter areas. That is, those employees who are not in the vicinity of patients and are working in areas not frequented by patients."
In direct patient care areas, employees will continue to wear appropriate loop or N95 masks.
CHI Memorial’s Foundation is coordinating accepting donations.
For more information, email foundation@memorial.org.