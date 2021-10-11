CHI Memorial Diabetes and Nutrition Center has been awarded the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Education Recognition Certificate for quality diabetes self-management and support services. This recognition signals that the organization offers high-quality education that is an essential component of effective diabetes treatment.
“When people seek care from our certified diabetes program, they can have confidence that they will receive high-quality and thorough education about how to effectively manage their diabetes – including diabetes pathophysiology and treatment options, strategies for healthy eating and physical activity, appropriate medication usage, preventing, detecting and treating acute and chronic complications, and more,” said Jacqueline Rogers, MS, RD, CDCES, coordinator at CHI Memorial Diabetes and Nutrition Center.
“Our program is designed around the most important quality standards and indicators," Rogers said, "and we work in partnership with our patients’ primary care providers and endocrinologists to develop a customized treatment plan and help prevent complications associated with uncontrolled diabetes.”
The Association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. The DSMES Standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007, 2012 and 2017. Education Recognition status is verified by an official certificate from ADA and awarded for four years.
CHI Memorial Diabetes and Nutrition Center applies for this recognition voluntarily. Services that achieve recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management. The certification also gives diabetes care and education specialists national standards by which to measure the quality of services they provide.
“As an ADA recognized program, the community can have confidence that we stay on top of the latest research and most important advances happening in this industry – including our certified diabetes care and education specialists who stay up-to-date on the latest diabetes treatment strategies,” said Melissa White, PT, DPT, CCI, director of diabetes/nutrition and weight management centers at CHI Memorial. “This program is a valuable resource for our patients, and they have great outcomes when they participate. But most importantly, we are meeting our mission of creating healthier communities by offering the right education, resources, and support and making these tools available to people so they can achieve a healthy lifestyle for themselves.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 National Diabetes Statistic Report, more than 34 million people, or 10.5%, of the population in the United States have diabetes, and another 88 million have prediabetes. While an estimated 26.8 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.3 million people are not aware that they have this disease. Each day more than 3,900 people are diagnosed with diabetes.
Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications: heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease and amputation. About 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed in people aged 18 years or older in 2018. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2017 as it contributed to 270,702 deaths.
The American Diabetes Association is the nation’s leading non-profit health organization supporting diabetes research, advocacy and information for health professionals, people with diabetes and the public. Founded in 1940, the Association continues to support people affected by diabetes nationwide.
For more information on recognized education services in the area or other American Diabetes Association programs, call the ADA office at 1-800- DIABETE (342-2383) or contact the ADA online at www.diabetes.org/erp. To reach CHI Memorial’s Diabetes and Nutrition Center, call 423-495-7970 or visit memorial.org/diabetes.