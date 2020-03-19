Effective at noon on Thursday, March 19, CHI Memorial will have a new visitation policy in effect. The health system is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates. The following changes will remain in effect until further notice.
- No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting.
- Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient testing: 1 visitor allowed.
- End-of-life: 1 visitor, 1 minister is allowed, if requested by a designated caregiver.
- Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and medical decision-makers will be available by phone.
Greeters will be screening at the designated entrances with a list of basic questions to help ensure that individuals who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing patients, staff, and other guests. Until the COVID pandemic has subsided:
- People with fever, cough, sore throat, or other flu-like symptoms are not permitted to visit any area of the hospital.
- People who have traveled to high-risk areas for COVID-19 or had contact with a person know to be infected with COVID-19 are not permitted to visit any area of the hospital.
- No school age children will be permitted to visit our hospital campuses — CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, and CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia in Fort Oglethorpe.
- We respectfully request caregivers stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit except to obtain meals. No congregating in public spaces, lobbies or lounges.
During this time, visitors may want to consider alternative communication options, if available, such as phone, Facetime, Skype, text, or email.
We understand this change in policy may be difficult for families, but it is imperative we take additional precautions to keep our patients and community safe during this global pandemic.
For more information on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, visit memorial.org/coronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus.