Recently named 2020 Georgia Library of the Year, the Cherokee Regional Library System has three Walker County locations in Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rossville. As the local community begins to recuperate after the events of 2020, the library stands ready to assist.
“It’s important to us that we not only provide basic library service, but that we look around our community and stand in the gap in as many areas as we can,” says library Director Lecia Eubanks. “We continue to be the place in our community for high-speed Internet access, communal meeting spaces, high quality family programming, preservation of our local history and a safe place to just hang out.”
Time with Teacher
This school year has seen a maelstrom of change for teachers, parents and students as they work toward adapting to what learning looks like in the midst of a pandemic. Many students have excelled, but as is expected, there are some students who need additional assistance.
The library’s Time with Teacher tutoring program was developed to assist those who have fallen behind in their milestones. This free program is open to all students K-12 and is currently funded through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Caregivers can book up to three one-hour sessions at a time (per student) by going to the library’s website at chrl.org/tutor. Tutoring sessions are led by certified teachers.
One parent said of the program, “We have been going twice weekly for the last few weeks. We have noticed such a positive difference already. My son has ASD and is severely developmentally delayed. His teachers were commenting on how well he was doing just today. Thank you for sponsoring this!”
Summer reading
The ability to read on grade level by third grade is touted as one of the key indicators of success in school. It is the foundation upon which a child’s education is built. That is why it is so important to fight against the summer slide.
Children who read at least 20 minutes a day during the summer retain not only their reading skills, but also what they have learned in other subjects. That’s why the Cherokee Regional Library makes summer reading fun.
With exciting incentives, fascinating programs and an easy book logging app, keeping a child motivated to read during the summer has never been easier.
This summer, the Tails and Tales Summer Reading program is for all ages. Look out for registration information in May.
Arts4Libraries
COVID-19 has affected everyone differently, but some common themes are isolation and loss of community. Art has long been used as a therapy tool when working through difficult experiences.
In February and March, the Cherokee Regional Library is hosting an art series focused on healing and rebuilding community. Participants can choose to explore the art of silk painting, paper collage or both.
The art produced in these classes will be incorporated into several large community pieces to be exhibited and celebrated in the four Cherokee Regional Library branches beginning this summer. Masks are required and social distancing respected for these classes.
This program is for ages 10+. Participants must register to ensure a spot. The classes are taught by the 2CREATE team of Anna Carll and Claire Vassort. Register today by calling any of the four branch libraries.
Adult learning
The Cherokee Regional Library is home to so many adult learning opportunities. This year, the LaFayette-Walker County branch has begun a new monthly Computer 101 class that is perfect for beginning computer users.
In 2021, the Chickamauga Library will host gardening workshops, and in Rossville, the ever-popular DIY crafting classes continue. Residents should be on the lookout for classes in beekeeping and animal husbandry this year, as well as the Side Hustle Series—monthly technology classes that teach specific skills like how to use Etsy to make a little side money.
Digital services
For residents who are comfortable with accessing digital resources, the library has so much to provide. Looking into starting a business or product? The library highly recommends the 10-hour self-paced Entrepreneurial Mindset Course.
Studying for the GED, college entrance exams or professional certifications? Learning Express Library has tutorials, ebooks and simulated practice exams.
Just want to read (or listen) to a book? With the award-winning Libby app, access thousands of ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines. The library has all this and more so go to chrl.org to get started.
Local history and genealogy
All three Walker County branch libraries host a local history section. The Chickamauga Public Library has spent the past few years archiving stories and information about local history sites like the Liberty Theater, Wallaceville Schools and the Wallaceville Methodist Church.
For those interested in exploring their own family history, the LaFayette-Walker County branch is bringing back its family history class “Connecting your Roots” on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Access to keyword searchable Walker County Messenger is available at all three Walker County branch libraries.