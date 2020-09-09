Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson is urging anyone who has information about or has had an encounter with a Chattanooga taxi driver, charged with raping a Rossville woman, to contact his office.
Nakai Lamont McMillan of Chattanooga, who has been charged with rape and aggravated battery, is awaiting extradition from Hamilton County to the Walker County jail, the sheriff's office reported Sept. 9.
According to the sheriff's office news release:
Walker County deputies responded Friday, Sept. 4, at 3:10 a.m. to an assault at a Rossville area residence. Upon arrival, deputies found a white female inside her residence; she was wrapped only in a blanket and bleeding from the mouth.
The female reported that she had been picked up by a taxi in Chattanooga and brought to her residence. She stated that the driver, an older black male with a gray beard, came into her apartment and, once inside, physically and sexually assaulted her.
Surveillance footage was recovered, and photos of the male suspect were obtained, as well as photographs of his white four-door passenger car with taxi markings. Investigators identified McMillan as the suspect.
McMillan was arrested in Hamilton County and is currently being held there, pending extradition to the Walker County detention facility.
During the investigation, it was discovered that McMillan has been investigated in the past for similar incidents, and there have been allegations by other victims reporting physical and sexual assault after being picked up by a taxi.
The modus operandi, or MO, for this suspect is to offer taxi service to intoxicated females late at night in areas of night clubs and bars. Once in the taxi, McMillan initiates conversation and offers to use drugs with them at their residence. Once inside the victim(s) residence, the suspect then sexually and physically assaults the victim.
Anyone has information about or has had an encounter with McMillan is asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 706-639-0854 or to submit an anonymous tip at www.walkerso.com.