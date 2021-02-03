Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth (ATCM), a residential, faith-based nonprofit headquartered in Chattanooga and serving adults 18-50 struggling with addiction, seeks board members.
The organization's service area is a 50-mile radius from the ATCM center. Because of this, the center treats residents and accepts board members from Walker and Catoosa counties.
Since its beginning by founder David Wilkerson on the streets of New York in 1958, the mission of ATC is to provide freedom from addiction and other life-controlling issues through Christ-centered solutions. The result is radical life-transformation. A 2019 study showed 78% of program graduates were maintaining freedom from addiction.
ATCM President David McNabb recently announced veteran banker Sam Jones has joined the board of directors.
Jones is the Chattanooga market president of BancorpSouth Bank and a 44-year banking veteran in the Chattanooga market, having served with local and regional banks.
“Sam is an important addition to our board as we pursue critical initiatives identified through the strategic planning process,” McNabb said. He adds that among the initiatives is the goal to grow and engage board members.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we know many hands make for light work," McNabb said. "Sam brings a humble spirit and some strong hands for the work ahead.”
In addition to the ATC board, Jones serves on the advisory board of the United Way and was a previous board member of the local Boy Scouts of America, Junior Achievement of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprises, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Alumni Board and the Chattanooga Hamilton County Cancer Society.
Jones is married to Beth, who serves as the executive director at Southeast Tennessee Development District, whose service area includes Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties.
For more information on Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth, visit tcmidsouth.org or call 423-756-5558.