The Chattanooga Sustainable Food Center is simplifying its name to the Chattanooga Food Center (CFC) effective immediately. The nonprofit organization’s mission remains the same, but the organization's desire is to make sure its “tent” is large enough for all Chattanoogans to gather.
“Our organization is fervent in its belief that healthy food for our city should be easily accessible, affordable, and fairly sourced. We are hopeful that we can be part of a positive trajectory to improve community health through our mission of access, education and engagement with local food” said Holly Martin, CFC founder and executive director.
The CFC has been working for two years to create a Local Food Map online that will instantly connect folks in the Chattanooga region to local food sources. The Local Food Map is live and can be accessed at https://chattfoodcenter.org/local-food-map.
The CFC's Local Food Map contains detailed information on area farms, farmers' markets, food artisans, community gardens and restaurants sourcing local food -- all within a 100 mile radius of its flagship Gaining Ground Grocery, at 1918 Union Ave. in downtown Chattanooga.
CFC calls this 100-mile radius area its "foodshed," much like a watershed. CFC's foodshed includes Southeast Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. CFC created and manages this map as a bridge between local eaters and the rich bounty of local food that the region has to offer.
“It's our mission to increase access to local food, and that's easier to do when you know how to find it,” said Laura Robinson, creator of the Local Food Map and president of the CFC board.
Inquiries can be directed to localfoodmap@chattfoodcenter.org.