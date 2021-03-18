CHI Memorial announced that Chattanooga Emergency Medicine assumed emergency department care at CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia effective March 15.
Chattanooga Emergency Medicine has staffed CHI Memorial’s Chattanooga and Hixson emergency centers since 2007, and this move will streamline a number of processes like consultations with other physician groups, interfacility transfers, and ensure consistency of care for stroke, heart attack and other serious medical emergencies across all locations.
“We are excited to expand on the successful partnership that we’ve had with CHI Memorial and take full advantage of the strong relationships we’ve developed within the hospital system and with the physicians in our community,” says Jeff Visser, MD, co-chair of emergency medicine at CHI Memorial and co-founder of Chattanooga Emergency Medicine.
“Bringing all three emergency departments under centralized leadership will help us improve on the fast and efficient care patients have come to expect when they come through our doors,” Visser said.
Chattanooga Emergency Medicine currently has 19 physicians who work at the Chattanooga and Hixson campuses of CHI Memorial, and several physicians currently providing care at CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia are expected to continue in their roles.
The practice is dedicated to having full time physicians who are able work at each of the three facilities. To accomplish this, two to three more emergency medicine physicians will be added in the coming months.
“Our team has a tremendous amount of experience within the CHI Memorial system – more than 130 years combined – and that makes a difference when it comes to working with our colleagues across all specialties and with hospital leadership,” said DeAnn Champion, MD, co-chair of emergency medicine at CHI Memorial and co-founder of Chattanooga Emergency Medicine.
“At the same time, when questions come up in the ED or from referring physicians, there will be a greater standardization of policies and protocols and a single point of contact to address concerns and quickly make adjustments as necessary,” Champion said.