Hunger impacts people in every corner of the country. In the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s (Food Bank) 20-county service area in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, it is projected that one in five people overall could face hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That number increases to one in four children in the same area.
That’s why the Chattanooga Area Food Bank joins Feeding America food banks nationwide in September to take part in Hunger Action Month and inspire people to take action and bring attention to the reality of food insecurity in America. This year’s campaign comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt millions of people living paycheck to paycheck. Due to staggering unemployment rates, Feeding America estimates an additional 17 million people could be food insecure in 2020 as a result of this crisis, bringing the total up to 54 million people.
“While we make special plans for Hunger Action Month every year, the continued impact of the pandemic means urgent action is still needed,” said Mark Hilling, interim president and chief executive officer of the Food Bank. “Every act against hunger counts. Donating, volunteering or sharing our posts on social media can help feed a family.”
During Hunger Action Month, the Food Bank encourages people who can help to take action to fight hunger through simple acts of donating, signing up to volunteer or sharing social media posts.
- Everyone is encouraged to wear orange on Hunger Action Day on Sept. 10 to show their support for people facing hunger.
- Several Chattanooga buildings will light up orange during Hunger Action Month or Hunger Action Day including the Westin, the Baker Donelson Building, the Block and others.
- In Whitfield County, local ambassadors and area businesses are teaming together to launch an educational awareness campaign focused on the increased need for hunger relief and the Northwest Georgia branch of the Food Bank’s response.
- Businesses are encouraged to post the Hunger Action Month flyer available at ChattFoodBank.org.
- More ways to get involved will be shared on the Food Bank’s social media platforms @ChattFoodBank.
“We need your help now more than ever,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Hunger in this country existed long before COVID-19, but the pandemic has thrust more and more of our neighbors into food insecurity, and food banks are responding to a sustained, increased demand. With support of the community, together we can end hunger one helping at a time.”
September marks the 13th year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action. To learn more about the food bank and other ways to get involved in Hunger Action Month, visit ChattFoodBank.org or HungerActionMonth.org. Supporters can also join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media by tagging @ChattFoodBank, #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica.
Anyone in need of food can visit chattfoodbank.org/hungry to find help close to where they live. Hamilton County residents may dial 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 to be connected with a voucher for an emergency food box.
About Feeding America
Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve, educates the public about the problem of hunger and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find them on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
About Chattanooga Area Food Bank
Founded in 1972, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s mission is to lead a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting better nutrition in our region. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of food through its network of more than 200 partner agencies to serve children, families, seniors, veterans and others who are facing hunger. The Food Bank is a proud member of Feeding America, the largest hunger relief umbrella nonprofit organization in the U.S. For more information about the Food Bank or to how to get involved, visit chattfoodbank.org, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.