Effective May 7, the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests has reopened select trails and dispersed recreation areas for public use.
The opening of these recreation sites is consistent with CDC guidance and state and local government orders.
Please, remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more.
“Recreating on the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests is an activity individuals and families look forward to experiencing every summer,” said Edward Hunter, Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests’ acting forest supervisor. “We are working with local communities on phased plans to reopen additional sites and facilities as soon as this can be accomplished safely.”
Find maps and a list of affected recreation sites at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/conf/recreation
Guidelines for health and safety, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are available at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
The latest information about recreation sites is available at www.fs.usda.gov/conf, also on Facebook and Twitter at @ChattOconeeNF.