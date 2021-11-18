Charles Nix, principal at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, was officially approved Thursday, Nov. 18, to become Catoosa County’s next school superintendent.
The five-member county school board unanimously approved his appointment during a called meeting Thursday afternoon.
Nix, who will take the reins April 1, will replace Superintendent Denia Reese, who has served as superintendent since 2005.
“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of CCPS (Catoosa County Public Schools),” Nix said Thursday. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence entrusted to me by our distinguished school board and modeled by our remarkable superintendent, Denia Reese.
“The guiding principles and purpose of Catoosa County Public Schools,” he said, “will remain unchanged throughout this transition, and we will continue an unwavering commitment to provide a first-class education that ensures college and career readiness for all of our students. We will also remain steadfastly committed to listening and partnering with our parents and supporting our outstanding faculty and staff.”
Nix has worked in CCPS since 2006, when he was a deputy with the county Sheriff’s Office and worked at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School as a school resource officer.
In 2008, he was hired to teach public safety at Heritage High School.
In 2014, he became assistant principal at West Side Elementary School, then moved back to LFO High as assistant principal in 2015. He became principal of LFO High School in 2017.
Nix graduated from Georgia Northwestern Technical College in 2010 with an Associate of Science in criminal justice. In 2019, he earned honors from the Technical College System of Georgia, and he was recognized by the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation as an Alumnus of the Year for 2018.
He also holds a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, and an Education Specialist in educational leadership from Valdosta State University in Georgia.
“Nix brings a great wealth of experience and determination to make decisions that will positively affect the lives of students, staff, and our community,” county Board of Education chairman Don Dycus said Thursday. “He will continue the advancements achieved by CCPS during Superintendent Reese’s tenure, and he will add dimensions of his own vision for the future. Most importantly, he is fully committed to putting students first and doing what is best for our students and families.”
Nix was selected as the sole finalist for the superintendent position on Nov. 2. The school board waited the required 14 days between selecting him as sole finalist and appointing him as superintendent. Under Georgia law, 14 days must pass between a candidate being named finalist and the appointment becoming official.
After announcing that Reese would retire, the county school board said it would first look for a new school chief from within.
“For many years, Catoosa County Public Schools has been recruiting from within through its Aspiring Leader Academy,” the school board said, “and has identified and promoted many current employees to move through the ranks. For this and other reasons, the board intends to begin with a methodical process of attempting to select a superintendent candidate from our current employee base, rather than seeking candidates from outside of our school system.
“If this process does not find the right fit for this position,” the board said, “candidates will be considered from outside of our school system.”