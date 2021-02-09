The Walker County Chamber of Commerce announces the relocation of its headquarters from the Walker County Civic Center to Fieldstone Village in Rock Spring. The new office will serve as a shared workspace for entrepreneurs and small businesses, in addition to being the chamber’s primary location for hosting classes and webinars for the business community.
The chamber, which has been located at the Walker County Civic Center since 1991, also unveiled a new logo for the organization.
“As both a chamber of commerce and a visitor center, being located next to other small businesses in a retail location like Fieldstone is more in line with our long-term goals to serve the business community,” said Lacey Wilson, president of the Walker chamber.
The shared workspace concept, which has gained popularity in other markets, is geared toward entrepreneurs, freelancers and other small businesses who sublease desk space while sharing common office amenities, such as conference rooms, break rooms and copy machines.
The space is within walking distance to neighboring businesses, such as Pie Slingers Pizzeria and The Key Fitness.
The chamber will continue operating the Regional Visitor Information Center (RVIC) through the state’s Department of Economic Development from its new location, providing travel guides, brochures, relocation packets and additional tourist information.
The chamber will also continue to collaborate with county and city entities to manage “Walker Rocks,” the area’s award-winning outdoor recreation marketing campaign.
The Walker chamber, whose mission is to enhance lives through business and tourism, is a 501c6 non-profit organization governed by a board of directors made up of area business leaders.
For more information about the chamber or to inquire about space at the new office, visit www.walkerrocks.com, call (706) 375-7702 or email contact@walkercochamber.com.