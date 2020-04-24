The State Complete Count Committee continues its push to get Georgians to respond to Census2020. Currently, Georgia’s response of 49% trails the national response rate of 52%.
The State Complete Count Committee urges Georgians to go on-line and fill out their census forms at 2020census.gov. The process is simple and takes less than 10 minutes.
“We are urging all Georgians to take a few minutes out of their day to impact the next decade of federal funding and representation in Congress and in Georgia,” said Rusty Haygood and Anna Wrigley Miller, co-chairs of the State Complete Count Committee.
At this time, the committee has learned the U.S. Census Bureau has launched a new initiative called the Household Pulse Survey. The U.S. Census Bureau will contact 13.8 million homes over the next 12 weeks via email or text to measure employment, spending, food/housing security, education disruptions and physical/mental wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This survey is not the 2020 census.
The committee understands Georgians may be confused because of this new initiative launched by the U.S. Census Bureau and hopes the media will help get the word out about the difference between the two surveys. People will not be contacted by text or email to fill out the 2020 Census.
Census data is used by 316 programs to direct federal funding. These include Medicare and Medicaid, school lunches and health centers, and programs like WIC and SNAP. Everyone knows people who benefit from these programs. Without claiming the state's share of federal funds, the cost of these critical services will be borne with state and local resources.
Census data is also used to adjust political jurisdictions such as congressional districts or state house and senate districts. Why does this matter? After the 2010 Census, five rural state house districts and two rural state senate districts became urban districts because of population shift. To ensure appropriate representation after Census 2020, be counted to preserve your political voice.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has modified its collection dates for Census2020. Enumerators from the U.S. Census Bureau were supposed to start visiting all non-responsive households starting May 13. They will now visit those households starting Aug. 11 and stop collecting data on Oct. 31. The deadline to self-respond has also been extended to Oct. 31.
The committee urges Georgians to protect themselves and in-person response teams by filling out their census on-line at 2020census.gov, calling the U.S. Census Bureau at 1-844-330-2020 or mailing in their forms.