Autumn Rocks will return to LaFayette with the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run and Golf Tournament.
The second annual Autumn Rocks 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the LaFayette Golf Course. The Fun Run is free to enter and interested participants are asked to register online at TeamSideline.com/LaFayetteGA. Participants can register up to the morning of the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run.
Water will be provided to all participants.
For more information, call the LaFayette Recreation Center at 706-639-1590.
The second annual Autumn Rocks 2-Person Shamble Golf Tournament will tee off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the LaFayette Golf Course. Interested participants are asked to sign up at the LaFayette Golf Course Pro Shop located at 1 Fred Henry Drive in LaFayette. Registration fee for each team is $80, which includes lunch.
The closest to the pin on Hole No. 14 will qualify for the $1,000 Hole-In-One Shootout on the 18 hole Saturday evening, Oct. 3. The $1,000 cash prize would be split if there are multiple winners. For more information, call the LaFayette Golf Course at 706-639-1580.
The city of LaFayette looks forward to returning to the Autumn Rocks Tailgate Party in 2021.