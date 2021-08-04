The Cedar Grove Community Club provided more than 100 book bags to school children at the Cedar Grove Community Center. Many individuals and groups made donations to support the giveaway.
The LaFayette Woman’s Club donated money from its members. Several members also volunteered at the event.
“Education is always a focus of our club, “ says club president Rachel Oesch Willeford. “Our members work tirelessly throughout the year to support Walker County Schools. This is just one example of our commitment to this community.”
LaFayette police and Walker County firefighters were on hand to meet the students and provide fire education, drug prevention and back-to-school safety tips.
LaFayette Police Officer Chris Reynolds said the first responders are honored to be a part of the event. “We want to be more involved with the community, especially in our schools.”
Co-organizer Carol Cross is a retired educator and says events like this are essential.
“COVID has affected so many people in our community physically and emotionally," Cross said. "It has been really hard on children. We want to be a support system for our kids.”
“This means a lot to me because my mission is to support our schools," said co-organizer Amy Millican, who is an educator, parent and woman’s club member. "Personally my family has children in two of the three districts this center supports.”
The Cedar Grove Community Center serves three school districts including Walker County Schools and Chickamauga schools.
For more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.